Third and final gas giveaway provides over 300 cars with free gas

SKYLINE, Calif. (KGTV) — While gas prices steadily fall, San Diego County remains with one of the highest price averages in the nation.

Wednesday, People's Association of Justice Advocates' founder Shane Harris held his third and final gas giveaway.

"This honestly is giving me a full tank of gas," said Jerome Johnson.

Johnson waited in line since 5 A.M. for the gas giveaway at the Skyview gas station on Skyline Drive.

He said he had to quit one of his jobs in North County because of the rising prices.

"That was about a 30-minute drive so I honestly had to look for new work so this for sure will help," he said.

Johnson is one of more than 300 people and families who received $50 worth of free gas.

With help from the community, Harris said they were able to fill around 1,000 cars from the three events.

"It was all about ensuring that those who are hurting the most... that we can meet the moment for them," Harris said.

"It's a big deal because these days with these prices you can't keep your tank full," Joanne Petersen said.

$50 worth of gas will fill three-quarters of Petersen's tank.

She said she's grateful for the helping hand.

"We really appreciate it a lot and I didn't mind waiting the time to get this kind of help," Peterson said.

Each car also received a box of food donated by the San Diego Food Bank.

