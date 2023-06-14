Thieves smash truck into National City 7-Eleven

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Thieves used a truck to smash their way into a 7-Eleven store in National City early Wednesday morning, breaking into an ATM and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage.

According to National City Police, a group of at least four people tried to pry open the door of the closed 7-Eleven at 2425 Sweetwater Road just after 3 a.m.

When they were unable to get the door to open, police said the group made their own entrance by driving a truck into the front of the store.

Once inside, the group broke into an ATM and looted the store before fleeing in the truck.

Police arrived to find the destruction left behind by the thieves.

Descriptions of the people responsible for the break-in were not immediately available.