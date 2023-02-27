Thieves smash front of Escondido store, use truck to drag ATM out

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – The search is on for thieves who smashed the front of an Escondido liquor store and used a pickup truck to drag an ATM out of the business.

At around 4 a.m. Monday, a white Ford Ranger truck backed up into the front of the Lago Country Wine & Spirits (3440 Del Lago Blvd.) and smashed the front door glass.

Thieves then used the truck to drag an ATM from the store, further damaging the front of the business.

The store’s surveillance camera captured the truck’s license plate, but ABC 10News learned the information obtained by police came back as a different – possibly stolen – vehicle.

As of 6:30 a.m., the truck and the ATM have not been located.