Thieves drill holes into La Mesa couple's gas tank

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's not something you expect to walk outside to on your way to work, your gas tank punctured in two places.

"It's been very frustrating and expensive," said Heidi Antonucci.

She said her husband parked his truck off of Baltimore Drive in La Mesa.

When he noticed his tank was empty, she said he went to the gas station to fill up the empty tank- spending another $100.

When he left, he noticed an even bigger issue.

"He got on the [I-]8 freeway going west and at that point, he started seeing the gas indicator dropping," said Antonucci.

That's when he ultimately took it to a service center where it's been for two weeks now. She said replacing the gas tank cost about $1,500, creating added challenges.

"We have a 14-month-old so we have to take him to daycare. That forces me- I'm the only one with a car."

This isn't the first time the couple's car has fallen victim to crime.

"Between being broken into [with] windows smashed. It was broken into another time. It was actually unlocked that time. He accidentally left it unlocked. Things were stolen then. It was also hit. Now, the gas tank was drilled into," she said.

She said while her family is happy living where they do, the crime they've experienced makes them consider leaving.

While she knows times are tough for everyone, she leaves this message for the gas thieves.

"Drilling holes in a gas tank creates a very dangerous situation for the person who gets in the car. I would just like them to consider that - that people could be seriously injured or killed because of an explosion that could result from the gas line leaking out," she said.

