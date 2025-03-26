Thieves break ATM inside Chula Vista 7-Eleven, get away with cash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two thieves used a chain and pickup truck to destroy an ATM in a Chula Vista 7-Eleven store and steal the cash inside early Wednesday morning.

Chula Vista Police said the brazen theft happened at around 3:30 a.m. at the store on 4300 Main Street near Melrose Avenue.

A witness at the store told ABC 10News two men wearing ski masks ran inside, tied a chain to the front of the machine, and then used a truck to yank the ATM’s door off.

The pair then emptied the cash drawers from inside the ATM and drove off.

Police said the truck involved in the incident was found abandoned about a mile away on Interstate 805.