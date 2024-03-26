Excited SDSU fans send Aztecs off to Boston for Sweet 16 showdown vs. UConn

There’s a lot of excitement at SDSU as the Aztecs prepare to take on UCONN in a Sweet 16 match up. ABC 10News was there for the send off.

The Aztecs are hitting the road heading to Boston to compete in the NCAA tournament.

Tuesday, players made their way to the buses ready to take on UCONN.

ABC 10News caught up with Coach Brian Dutcher before he got on the bus, where he jokingly poked fun at this rematch between the Aztecs and the Huskies, the team that beat them in the last year’s championship.

“The good news is we’re not playing the Celtics. The bad news is we’re playing UConn. We’re up for the challenge," Dutcher says.



Guard Lamont Butler also shared his thoughts about what the Aztecs need to do to win.

“It's a new year. They got us last year, it's time for us to get back we're going to go out there in a positive mindset. Everybody's locked in," Butler says.

Also traveling to Boston is Aaron Patterson, who transferred to SDSU this school year. He plays the trumpet in the Pep Band.

“It's electric! What it's been called is our 'revenge tour...' A revenge tour to beat the Huskies. We can do it!" Patterson says. "Everyone on this campus believes we can do it. And everyone knows we can.”

The Aztecs hope they can take out UConn and secure a spot in the Elite Eight, which would bring them one step closer in returning to the Final Four limelight.