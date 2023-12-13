King Tides return to San Diego's coastal communities this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents living in coastal communities in San Diego can expect to see King Tides over the next few days.

King tides are caused by the gravitational pull from the sun and moon, typically following a new moon. At their peak, waves can reach 7 feet, eventually falling closer to 6 feet by this weekend.

Mike Connor, a photographer, spent the day in La Jolla with his camera in hand, hoping to snap the perfect shot.

“I'm hoping to capture some waves that are working in opposite directions when it hits the seal, and it goes out that particular movement,” Connor said.

While others stood and watched in awe of the waves, Joy Floro, and artist, took out her paintbrush instead.

“I've been here many times before, and I just love it," Floro said. "And I'm so excited to see the different colors and terrific waves it's just glorious.”

But the waves are not just pretty to look at, according to Joy. She says It is also a "reset area" where she finds peace.

While the waves are noticeably bigger, lifeguards are also keeping an eye on the conditions. As of now, lifeguards said they are working under normal operations because of the weather predictions.

Lifeguards also said if there were to be high surf combined with the tides, that plan would change.

The best time to view the high tides will be in the morning from 8-9 a.m. through Thursday, according to ABC 10News meteorologists.