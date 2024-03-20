'The Wall that Heals', a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica, in El Cajon through this weekend

EL CAJON, CA — A parade through East County is being declared a "Welcome Home" by some, in honor of veteran who died during the Vietnam War.

A 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., known as "The Wall that Heals", is making El Cajon its home this week.

The wall was delivered to Wells Park on Tuesday afternoon. It will be set up for display on Wednesday morning through Sunday.

"The wall really symbolizes that we're never forgetting the sacrifices that some have made," said Matt Medina, who helped apply for the wall to make a stop in El Cajon.

The wall travels all over the country. This is the first stop The Wall the Heals has ever made in east county.

The wall features the names of 17 veterans who died in Vietnam and called El Cajon "home".

"It is a welcoming home for those guys who paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Larry Anderson, who spent 15 months serving in Vietnam.

The wall will be under 24-hours surveillance by volunteers and law enforcement while displayed at the park.

