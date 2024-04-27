The unique places Naloxone vending machines are being place in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Vending machines dispensing life-saving medications have been popping up across San Diego County.

Naloxone, the nasal spray reversing the effects of a drug overdose, is now available in places you might least expect it.

One of these machines is tucked into the side of the Wellness Center on the Viejas reservation. It is easy to miss and sits in plain sight all at once.

“At first, a lot of people were like - Well, what is it? What does it do?" said Amy Knox, the Chief Operating Officer of the San Diego Harm Reduction Coalition.

The coalition is partnering with San Diego County to install these unique machines.

The vending machine dispenses Narcan, the name-brand for over-the-counter naloxone, and fentanyl testing strips.

Viejas is one of five reservations in the county that have access to these free vending machines.

Knox is not only the coalition's COO but also grew up on the reservation.

“What was great about working with our tribal communities is they were ready to find a solution. They were ready to admit that we all need a solution," said Knox.

About 20 miles west of the reservation, a new and improved version of these vending machines is in the lobby of the Las Colinas jail.

This upgraded machine is unlike any others in the country.

“We found it in Canada. It didn’t exist in the United States, and we needed a vending machine capable of training on the screen before a participant was issued a dose of naloxone," said Knox.

These interactive vending machines track exactly how often they are used and where people using them are from in the county. They also offer a map of harm reduction resources in the region.

According to the most recent report released by the county, overdose deaths did decrease between the first and second quarter of 2023.

Narcan became available for over-the-counter purchase in March of that year.

“The opportunity to save a life, I don’t know what could be better," said Knox.

