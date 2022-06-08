The San Diego Repertory Theatre suspends operations beginning June 19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After 46 years and countless shows, The San Diego Repertory Theatre is suspending future productions beginning June 19.

"That was to really tell the stories of the people that made up the fabric of San Diego," said Abigail Buell, managing director of San Diego Repertory Theatre.

"We're not alone in terms of national theatrical trends. It is a hard heavy lift to get patrons to come back, but we have extra stressors that have added to that," she said.

Buell said those extra stressors are construction, flooding, the pandemic, and a fundraiser that didn't perform as well as it could have.

As a result, 23 full-time employees and 15 part-time employees will lose their jobs.

"It's truly a nightmare scenario where you relive it in your head and just wish you would've never had to make an announcement like that," said Buell.

Buell said the theatre isn't giving up hope- it believes it can emerge from bankruptcy to return with a profitable future with the help of the community.

"The hope is that as a community we can all come together to do that. I know personally as well as the staff, we are up and ready for the challenge to continue fighting in whatever way we have to," said Buell.

San Diego REP is finishing up its final performances of the Jewish Arts Festival. Tickets are still available to purchase.