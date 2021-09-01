The Honor Foundation swims to help veterans of Special Operations Forces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Over the next few weeks there will be many events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

One of those events includes an inaugural swim in San Diego to help veterans of the Special Operations Forces. The non-profit organization, The Honor Foundation, is helping SOF veterans transition back into civilian life.

"It is extremely tough, and the hardest thing is the unknown," says 30-year Navy veteran Michael Andre.

For many Special Operations Forces veterans, the unknown is about transitioning back into the civilian workplace and having a job. Former Navy Commander Heidi Barker says The Honor Foundation is doing their best to make sure veterans are equipped and ready.

"The Honor Foundation provides a support network for them, not only from counseling, resume writing, and classroom work, but also treks to organizations where they can meet with CEO's and organizations to find the right fit."

Andre, who worked in Special Forces 21 of the 30 years he was in the Navy says the work skills they carry just need to be transferred over to civilian life.

"The bonding with your teammates overseas in a combat environment is like nothing else you could ever imagine. The Honor Foundation helps you transfer those skills into skills that the civilian workforce wants."

On September 18, The Honor Foundation is looking to raise awareness and funds for Special Operations Forces with a first time San Diego event called, the Swim for Special Operations Forces.

"We were trying to put an event together that is really challenging physically, and fun to do, " says Barker. "We are also going to do a run together on the beach in front of the Hotel Del Coronado before we get into the water."

"It's a chance for special operations folks to bond and get together to do something difficult to something like we used to do."

The event will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as they will honor fallen comrades before the swim.