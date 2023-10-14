‘The fear in their voices': San Diego woman loses contact with family in Gaza

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Rola Abushaban has more than 100 relatives living in Gaza. She says watching the devastation there this week has been unbearable.

She says her family in central Gaza has heard bombings getting closer and closer to their neighborhood each day.

“The fear in their voices is tremendous. It shakes a whole mountain when you hear it,” she said. “It’s like you know you’re going to die. You just don’t know when.”

Just days ago, she received confirmation her family’s homes had been bombed. She shared a video sent by her family with 10News.

“This is my uncle’s house that has been brought down to nothing,” said Rola. “I have memories on that street. I have memories in my grandpa’s house that was bombed yesterday. I felt like my roots have been pulled out of earth when I heard that.”

Rola says she believes her family is still alive. But now it’s been 48 hours since they last spoke. With their home gone and resources cut off to the area, she fears for their safety and the safety of more than a million other Palestinians who have been told by Israeli forces to leave their homes and head south.

“Where are they going to go? Nobody knows,” she said.

Rola – joining other Palestinians – calling for an end to the bloodshed.

“Just hearing my aunt saying…do Americans watch the news? Have they seen what’s happening to innocent lives? Hamas is not here in these homes. This is why I want people to hear their voices.”