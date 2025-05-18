Mexican ship that crashed into Brooklyn Bridge visited San Diego in 2024

SAN DIEGO (AP/KGTV) — A Mexican navy sailing ship on a global goodwill tour struck the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Saturday, snapping its three masts, killing two crew members, and leaving some sailors dangling from harnesses high in the air, waiting for help.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the 142-year-old bridge was spared major damage, but at least 19 people aboard the ship needed medical treatment.

Just about a year ago, on May 16, 2024, the Consulate General of Mexico announced the Cuauhtémoc's arrival at B Street Pier here in San Diego — the same one that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday.

Courtesy of Mark Dean

The vessel arrived around 10 a.m. that day, where naval, civil, and diplomatic authorities welcomed it, led by the Consul General of Mexico. A mariachi band was there, playing welcoming songs. Students from Saint Rose of Lima Elementary were waiving Mexican flags.

The ship had 261 members aboard at the time, including captains, officers, cadets, and sailors, according to the Consulate General of Mexico. It remained in San Diego for about six days and was open to the public free of charge between May 17 and May 20, 2024.

According to the Consulate General of Mexico, the vessel contributed to the formation of several generations of Mexican Navy officers. For over 41 years, the tall ship has sailed around the world, training more than 41 generations of officers.

The Consulate General of Mexico said the Cuauhtémoc, also known as an Ambassador and Knight of the Sea, has visited more than 228 ports in 73 countries, spreading its message of peace and goodwill.