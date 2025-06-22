The Cooper Family hosts annual Juneteenth Celebration

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week marked Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday in the U.S., but its roots go back more than 150 years. Even though the day has passed, the city’s largest black community is still coming together to honor African-American freedom in San Diego.

Maliya Jones is carrying on a legacy that started with her grandfather, Sidney Cooper Sr., a businessman and community leader in Logan Heights.

Maliya Jones

“Him and his wife had a business in Southeast San Diego, and that business was a produce store, a barber shop, and a beauty salon," Jones said.

More than a hub for goods and services, Sidney’s business became a lifeline for neighbor, and a platform to uplift the Black community.

"Within that business they gave out store credit to community members, they offered free haircuts, smart set programs for women in the community that led to their Juneteenth celebration," Jones said.

That celebration would grow into something much bigger. Sidney helped spark San Diego’s recognition of Juneteenth, long before it became a national holiday.

“I definitely would say that he is one who pioneered Juneteenth here in San Diego," Jones said.

Now more than 60 years strong, the celebration continues in Logan Heights’ Memorial Community Park, bringing together generations each year.

“We make sure that it's here in the community for people who look like us," Jones said. "Representation is really big and so we stay right here to stay true to our roots.”

Sidney passed when Jones was just four, but his mission continues to live on through her.

"What does Juneteenth mean to you?" ABC 10 News reporter Olivia Gonzalez-Britt asked her.

"It means legacy," Jones said. "It means community and it means bonding, and for my family, I think it's just the same. We just love to do this and we're honored to be able to still do this."

The celebration is free to all every year, but federal funding cuts could impact next year’s event.

Organizers say they’ve lost $25,000 in support from the national endowment for the arts and as they celebrate this year, they’re already planning ahead to keep the tradition alive.