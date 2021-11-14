'That's why everyone's flocking here': Unseasonable weather brings uptick in business

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — It was another hot and sunny day across San Diego county Saturday.

Santa Ana winds continued to usher in unseasonably warm temperatures for the third day in a row.

In Pacific Beach, the blazing heat brought crowds to the coast and businesses nearby.

"We were just completely packed... yesterday and the day before and we're expecting the same today," Justin McIntyre, General Manager at Baja Beach Cafe, said.

McIntyre said the unseasonable weather is why they've seen an uptick in business lately during a time when things usually slow down.

To see 80 degrees at the beach in November... that's why everyone's flocking here so it's going to be a beautiful weekend," he said.

Since Thursday, temperatures have been in the high 80s and 90s across the county, which is well above average for this time of year.

"On Thursday, it was Veterans Day. We were able to offer a discount to our veterans and we were completely full. Everyone hit the beach," McIntyre said.

McIntyre said they've also seen an increase in tourists with the reopening of u-s borders.

"We've seen a lot of out-of-towners as people coming from Canada. People from Arizona," McIntyre said.

He said he expects business to be great this weekend as people continue to enjoy the summer-like weather.

"I mean that's why we love here right? That's why we pay the sunshine tax. It's well worth it on days like today," McIntyre said.