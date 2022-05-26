Texas school shooting reignites gun control debate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas is reigniting the debate over how to curb gun violence.

At a Chicano Park vigil Wednesday, organizer Enrique Morones called for stricter gun control, such as a universal background checks. In other words, all transfers nationwide, such as private sales at gun shows, would be subject to government review

"There's not one answer, of course, but background checks, limiting the type of weapons that people can buy, we know that criminals, unfortunately, are going to figure out a way, but it takes a lot of guns off the streets," he said.

But gun rights advocates say the laws won't work, noting that even a universal background check law would not have stopped the 18 year old Texas shooter from carrying out the attack.

Instead, gun rights attorney John Dillon called for armed guards at schools.

"And maybe the armed guard doesn't stop the shooter, maybe they get shot, but I'd rather have the opportunity to protect those kids than just hope that a universal background check may stop a guy from buying a gun," he said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed the state's strict gun laws.

"These policies work to save lives," he said. "Are they exclusively the only approach? Absolutely not."

Newsom says he hopes to sign a dozen new pieces of firearms legislation by the end of next month. He also encouraged the bills to contain urgency clauses, meaning they would go into effect immediately after his signature.

