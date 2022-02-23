Terrell Burgess returns to San Marcos High School as a Super Bowl champion

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Marcos High School gym was packed to celebrate one of their own.

The band played the music, the cheerleaders and dance teams entertained the crowd, and the students cheered on the return of 2016 grad, and current Los Angeles Ram and Super Bowl champion Terrell Burgess

"It feels pretty good to be able to come back to my high school and to see all the people who came here to support. It definitely means a lot," said Burgess.

In just his second season in the NFL, Burgess was able to live the dream all players have when they enter the league. That is to win a Super Bowl championship and bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

"It was honestly everything I ever dreamed of. Obviously, it was in our home stadium, so it was pretty cool. The stadium looked different and it was cool, but I'm just glad we were able to come out with a win honestly."

As a part of the celebration at San Marcos High School, Burgess was presented with a few honors from the Mayor of San Marcos, as well as his former high school. However, it was the Super Bowl champ that had something for the students, and it came in the form of a message.

"Definitely that dreams can come true. Like I said earlier, a lot of people like to tear people down for having big dreams, but like I said, I'm a living testament that dreams definitely come true."

As for the students, they were just happy to see one of their own win football's biggest game. They chanted once a Knight always a Knight.

"It's just cool that we have San Marcos High School alumni playing in the Super Bowl,"said one student.

Although it's been only nine days since the Rams Super Bowl victory, the question was asked of Burgess, can the team repeat?

"I mean there is always room for improvement and we talked about this after the game. Now we will be chasing this feeling for the rest of our careers, but at least we know what it feels like."

