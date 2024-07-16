Temecula optometrist accused of attempted lewd acts on child in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Temecula optometrist has been charged with attempting to meet up with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy for sex in San Diego County, the California Attorney General's Office announced Monday.

Brandon Zoeckler, 42, is charged with attempted lewd acts on a child and contacting a minor for lewd purposes, according to a complaint filed by state prosecutors, who say the alleged crimes occurred in August 2021.

The California Attorney General's Office says the investigation began after the California Board of Optometry received a complaint in July 2022 against Zoeckler, a licensed optometrist.

The complaint was submitted by Cody Mattingly, who is a part of the citizens group "People Vs. Predators." Members of the group typically pose as minors, then attempt to meet with adults who arrange for sexual encounters, and expose them on video.

Mattingly told investigators that he posed as the 14-year-old boy, and that over text messages Zoeckler sent nude photos of himself and described graphic sexual acts he allegedly wanted to engage in with the boy, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

In one message, Zoeckler wrote, "but remember this is highly illegal lol."

Zoeckler later drove from Riverside County to a Food 4 Less store in San Diego County to meet with the boy, where he was recorded by Mattingly, the declaration states.

Once he arrived at the arranged-upon meet-up location, Zoeckler found that he had been communicating with an adult and "fled the scene," the California Attorney General's Office said.

"Let me be absolutely clear: Using the internet to target children for sex is a reprehensible and despicable crime," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement.

"If you go after our children, we will hold you accountable. I'm deeply grateful to our partners in the Department of Consumer Affairs for their efforts to help keep our kids safe. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to protect the children of our state."

