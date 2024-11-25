Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teens involved in vehicle pursuit that ends in crash in Spring Valley

spring_valley_pursuit_crash_112524.png
KGTV
spring_valley_pursuit_crash_112524.png
Posted

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Two teen girls were hospitalized and four other juveniles were detained after a short vehicle pursuit ended in a crash in Spring Valley early Monday morning.

At around 1 a.m., sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a car for an unspecified traffic issue on Bancroft Drive, but the vehicle refused to stop and sped away onto eastbound state Route 94.

With deputies in pursuit, the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene as two teenage girls were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Four juveniles were detained and questioned at the scene, but as of 6:30 a.m., no official arrests were announced.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!