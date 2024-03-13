Teen struck by car in College Area, rushed to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car in the College Area and had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night, according to San Diego Police.

SDPD officials said the collision occurred just before 10:20 p.m. in the 7100 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

The teen “left a place of safety and began walking southbound across El Cajon Blvd.” when he was hit by a white Toyota Corolla, according to police.

The boy was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police said the Corolla’s 24-year-old driver remained at the scene and spoke to officers.