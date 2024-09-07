SDPD Gang Unit investigating juvenile shooting; suspects outstanding

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A boy was hospitalized today after he was shot multiple times while sitting in a car by a group of assailants in the Bay Terraces of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Deep Dell Road just before 11 p.m. Friday where they learned the victim was stopped in a parking lot on Deep Dell in his vehicle when an argument erupted between the victim and the group of suspects, according to the police department.

The victim was shot several times in his upper torso and attempted to drive away, but struck multiple parked vehicles.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

The department's Street Gang Unit is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531-2847 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.