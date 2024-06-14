Teen hit, killed by Pacific Surfliner train in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A teen cyclist was fatally struck by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train at the Sorrento Valley Boulevard crossing, officials confirmed.

According to Jason Jewell of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, the Pacific Surfliner train 770 struck a pedestrian on a bicycle inside the crossing at around 12:46 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the ongoing investigation, significant delays are expected as the tracks remain closed.

Both the Coaster and Surfliner services will be affected until law enforcement completes their work and releases the tracks, officials said.

Service Disruption: As of 2:00 pm PT, All services operating in the San Diego (OLT) area may experience lengthy delays and service adjustments due to trespasser activity. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) June 14, 2024

This is a developing story. 10News will update the article as more information becomes available.