Teen hit, killed by Pacific Surfliner train in Sorrento Valley

Significant delays expected as tracks remain closed
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 14, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A teen cyclist was fatally struck by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train at the Sorrento Valley Boulevard crossing, officials confirmed.

According to Jason Jewell of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, the Pacific Surfliner train 770 struck a pedestrian on a bicycle inside the crossing at around 12:46 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the ongoing investigation, significant delays are expected as the tracks remain closed.

Both the Coaster and Surfliner services will be affected until law enforcement completes their work and releases the tracks, officials said.

This is a developing story. 10News will update the article as more information becomes available.

