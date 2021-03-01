Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen girl hit by car in Mission Beach, suffers life-threatening injuries

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
san_diego_ambulance.jpg
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 11:59:27-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A teenage girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after San Diego police say she was struck by a car in a Mission Beach crosswalk.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Mission Bay Drive, according to police.

Police said the 17-year-old pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk when a 1998 Lexus ES300 traveling westbound on West Mission Bay Drive ran a red light and hit her.

The girl suffered a brain bleed, fractured right humerus, fractured right tibia/fibula, and multiple facial fractures, according to police. The victim’s injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

The Lexus’ 63-year-old male driver remained at the scene following the collision, and police determined he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP