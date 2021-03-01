Teen girl hit by car in Mission Beach, suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A teenage girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after San Diego police say she was struck by a car in a Mission Beach crosswalk.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Mission Bay Drive, according to police.

Police said the 17-year-old pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk when a 1998 Lexus ES300 traveling westbound on West Mission Bay Drive ran a red light and hit her.

The girl suffered a brain bleed, fractured right humerus, fractured right tibia/fibula, and multiple facial fractures, according to police. The victim’s injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

The Lexus’ 63-year-old male driver remained at the scene following the collision, and police determined he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.