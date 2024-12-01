Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in vehicle collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 17-year-old male riding an e-bike without a helmet was seriously injured on Saturday following a vehicle collision in Bay Park, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said around 5:10 p.m., the teen was riding an off-road Surron northbound on 2600 Fairfield St.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man driving a 2001 Mercedes E320 south on 2700 Fairfield St. turned left onto eastbound 4900 Huxley St., where the collision occurred.

Authorities said the Mercedes and the e-bike approached the intersection of Fairfield St. and Huxley St. from opposite directions. The teen was ejected from the e-bike as a result of the crash.

The teen sustained serious injuries, including a cerebral air embolism and multiple facial fractures. They were transported to a local hospital to undergo treatment. The teen's condition is in unknown at this time.

Traffic division officers responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the collision and fault is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.