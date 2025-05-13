Teen drivers and car safety: Top picks for parents weighing options

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As teenagers reach the important milestone of turning 16, obtaining a driver's license often raises a multitude of questions for parents, particularly regarding the type of vehicle suitable for their new drivers.

Safety and budget considerations are at the forefront of many families' minds as they navigate the car-buying process.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, between 1.8 to 2.8 million new drivers, many of whom are teenagers, take to the roads each year. Alarmingly, car crashes remain the leading cause of death for individuals aged 15 to 18, highlighting the critical importance of car safety features when selecting a vehicle.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst for online car search engine iSeeCars.com, emphasizes the significance of safety ratings in this decision.

"There are two big agencies, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Administration; they both run their own version of vehicle safety in crash tests and driver's assistance technology. They come with safety ratings," Brauer notes.

In terms of affordability and safety for teenage drivers, iSeeCars.com recommends three standout vehicles: the Mazda sedan, the Mazda hatchback, and the Honda Civic. All three vehicles are priced under $25,000 and have secured high safety ratings, scoring above 8 out of 10 in reliability.

For families looking to save money, Brauer suggests considering used cars, whether sourced from dealerships or private sellers. However, he cautions that there are essential checks to perform before making a purchase. Make sure you get the vehicle's car history with the mileage, check the title, take it for a test drive, and be on the lookout for any damage.

Additionally, he stresses the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the vehicle's condition.

"Do due diligence in checking its quality and mechanical reliability, and that involves a pre-purchase inspection," Brauer concludes.

As parents prepare to support their teens in this new chapter, prioritizing vehicle safety can go a long way in ensuring a secure driving experience.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.