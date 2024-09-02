Teen driver, 15, injured in fiery crash in San Diego’s Miramar Ranch area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a burning SUV after a crash in front of a gas station in San Diego’s Miramar Ranch area early Monday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Scripps Summit Drive, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the teen driver was traveling east on 10550 Scripps Poway Parkway when “he made an unsafe movement to the right” and struck a light pole. The SUV then burst into flames near a Circle K gas station.

Some witnesses saw the incident and pulled the teen from the burning wreckage. The good Samaritans rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The teen was taken to the hospital after police said he “sustained an open fracture to his right femur.” Police described the boy’s injuries as non-life threatening.