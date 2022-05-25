Teen dies in Carmel Valley vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Carmel Valley.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 3:15 p.m. to the 12900 block of Carmel Canyon Road where they learned the victim, who was driving a silver Lexus RX utility vehicle, made an unsafe movement to the right, struck a curb and then a mature tree anchored into a parkway on the east side of the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer John Buttle.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved and it was unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision, Buttle said.

Officers from the department's Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

The boy's name was not released.

Anyone with information related to the accident was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.