Teen considered at-risk reported missing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday in locating a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Oceanside.

Andrew Hernandez was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3810 Stanford Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department. He is visually impaired and considered at-risk.

Hernandez is Latino and was last seen wearing a black jacket, long black shorts, black baseball cap and no shoes.

Police did not immediately release a photo of the teen.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts was urged to call the Oceanside Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.