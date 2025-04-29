Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen considered at-risk reported missing in Oceanside

oceanside_police_suv.jpg
KGTV
FILE PHOTO
oceanside_police_suv.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday in locating a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Oceanside.

Andrew Hernandez was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3810 Stanford Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department. He is visually impaired and considered at-risk.

Hernandez is Latino and was last seen wearing a black jacket, long black shorts, black baseball cap and no shoes.

Police did not immediately release a photo of the teen.

Anyone with information on Hernandez's whereabouts was urged to call the Oceanside Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!