Teen attacked, stabbed multiple times in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – A 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a San Ysidro park late Sunday night, according to San Diego Police.

The boy told police he was near a park on E. Park Avenue when a group of other teenagers attacked him.

The boy was stabbed multiple times in the back before the group ran away.

ABC 10News learned the boy was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Several teens were detained and questioned by officers about a block away from where the attack occurred, but it was unclear if they were involved in the incident.