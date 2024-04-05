Teen accused of killing 71-year-old Navy veteran pleads not guilty

A teen accused of shooting and killing a 71-year-old man in Vista pleaded not guilty to all charges in court on Thursday.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil sat down with friends of the victim, Bryan Hugo, who shared he was celebrating his birthday on the night he was killed.

“He was always stepping up. He was truly a great guy,” said Mark Istratoff.

According to Hugo's friends, he was a Navy veteran and father of seven.

“Every time you needed something, you called him and he was there,” added Jeff Snowden.

Both Istratoff and Snowden were present in court for the arraignment of the suspect: 19-year-old Joseph Cedillo. They shared a photo with 10News of Hugo celebrating his birthday with friends approximately one hour before he was shot on his way home.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Hugo was found on the ground near his car near the entrance to State Route 78 on Sycamore Avenue in Vista. Officials say he had been shot at least once and taken to a hospital where he died later that night.

While a motive is still under investigation, officials believe there may have been a “traffic-related incident” before the shooting. Cedillo and another man inside the same car were both arrested that same night in San Marcos.

Cedillo is due back in court next month and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

