Tech and some luck help in arrest of suspected SUV thief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing an SUV late Wednesday night thanks to technology and a little bit of luck.

Just after 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers spotted a Chevrolet Traverse SUV that was reported stolen traveling southbound on Interstate 805 in the Serra Mesa area.

Officers began following the vehicle as it reached speeds nearly 120 MPH, but the CHP called off their pursuit due to safety concerns.

A short time later, officers -- using GPS information from the SUV’s OnStar system -- learned that the vehicle had stopped at a San Ysidro gas station. OnStar then disabled the vehicle’s ignition as the driver pumped gas.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man without incident.

ABC 10News learned the vehicle was reported stolen from the Los Angeles area, and CHP officials are working to return the SUV to its owner.