Team knocks on doors in Barrio Logan to set up COVID-19 vaccination appointments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A team went door to door in the Barrio Logan neighborhood Thursday signing residents up for coronavirus vaccine appointments scheduled for this weekend.

Barrio Logan is one of the hardest hit communities by the pandemic and one of the lowest vaccinated, which is why community partners chose to focus on this neighborhood.

"I think this is awesome, people look at the tv but they don't respond it's like a commercial." Neighbor Linda Calhoun said.

Calhoun has underlying medical conditions including COPD and Environmental Asthma, making her fearful of the coronavirus. "If I caught this I'd be dead," she said.

When asked why so many of her neighbors have not been vaccinated, she replied, "this is a lower rent district and mainly they're just worried about getting to work or food day to day. You know being able to eat day to day and pay rent."

Calhoun was vaccinated earlier this year and applauded the effort of AMR, Family Health Centers of San Diego and the Latino Equity Council for putting a team together to get people vaccinated.

The team started knocking on doors in the 92113 zip code Monday and have signed up 1,000 people for appointments Saturday at the Logan Heights Family Health Center on National Avenue.

There are a total of 2,000 appointments available to those in the 92113 zip code. No walk ins are allowed.

Calhoun hopes everyone gets an appointment so we can end the pandemic.

"I don't want to go through this again, I want this to be over," she said.

If you are a resident in the 92113 zip code and want to make an appointment, call 619-906-5351.