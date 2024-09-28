Taking to the skies with Fat Albert during the Miramar Air Show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You can hear The Blue Angels coming, and they wow us yearly at the Miramar Air Show.

Before they take over the San Diego sky, their opening act is Fat Albert, a C-130J Super Hercules that shows off its cool tricks, turning on its side and diving down its nose first.

ABC 10News Reporter Ciara Encinas was lucky enough to see some of the magic from the cock pit during the Air Show.

She asked the crew if they had any tips while in the air.

“Just enjoy the ride and be safe," they told her.

She was in for a rid. When the crew took off, they opposed gravity— which made me feel like I was floating.

Honestly, it felt like a super intense rollercoaster. It felt like I was floating like an astronaut for like seconds at a time. There was just like so much pressure on my head," she said.

America's Air Show continues through Sunday.