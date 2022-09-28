Tackling food insecurity at White House conference on hunger and nutrition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the first time in more than 50 years, the White House has put together a conference focusing on keeping families healthy dealing with topics like hunger, nutrition, and health.

The conference will take a closer look at SNAP and WIC, which are food assistance programs for lower income Americans, as well as the national school lunch programs which includes nutrition labeling.

Programs that directly impact many families in San Diego who are dealing with food insecurities. As people are already struggling to make ends meet because of the impacts of the pandemic and inflation.

Anahid Brakke, the President & CEO of the San Diego Hunger Coalition says, “We’re not seeing the wage increased that can cover the price increases that people are facing right now and this affected everything. “

According to SDHC in San Diego County, 1 in 4 people are food insecure, including 1 in 3 children. The group leads coordinated action to help the cause.

Brakke adds, “In particular in San Diego county latinos, black population, and native American population are three of the groups experiencing at the highest rates we're talking about 39 percent of latino households being nutrition insecure 37% of black households. “

Under the Biden Administration’s plan a number of businesses have stepped in to help.

Albertson’s is one of the stores that has pledged to make an effort to improve nutrition for its customers. The company plans to introduce 1,000 new nutritious recipes and launch a number of health campaigns.

Walgreens will increase its selection of fresh food by 20%, looking to offer more variety and healthier choices on their shelves.

Also, being discussed Wednesday at the meeting, the possibility of changes to the “healthy” claims on items.