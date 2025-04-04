SWAT team sent to Spring Valley after man flees from deputies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A SWAT team has been dispatched to the 900 block of Gillespie Drive in Spring Valley, where a man being sought on an outstanding warrant has fled from deputies, a San Diego County Sheriff's Office lieutenant says.

The suspect is believed to be holed up in a home in the neighborhood, and deputies are trying to contact him, the lieutenant says.

A stretch of the street is closed to through traffic due to the situation, according to sheriff's officials.

An SDSO watch commander told ABC 10News the felony warrant was for an assault with a deadly weapon, and deputies encountered the suspect at 10:23 a.m. Friday. Deputies say he is known to carry a firearm.

