Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SWAT team responds to man with gun in La Jolla

Reports of a suicide threat on Via Casa Alta prompted a police response and shelter-in-place orders for local schools.
SWAT RESPONSE LA JOLLA 4/22/25
Sky10
An aerial view of the SWAT response on Via Casa Alta near Mount Soledad at around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.
SWAT RESPONSE LA JOLLA 4/22/25
police
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Reports of a man with a gun in La Jolla caused schools in the area to shelter in place on Tuesday.

The San Diego Police Department SWAT Primary Response Team was called in to assist with reports of a suicide threat on Via Casa Alta near Mount Soledad at around 10:35 a.m.

Officers say a man with a gun is in his car and refusing to come out.

The San Diego Unified School District says La Jolla Elementary School, Muirlands Middle School, and La Jolla High School went on a temporary lockdown at the police department’s request, but it has since been lifted.

As of 2 p.m., police say this situation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as 10News receives more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

Free Books for Kids