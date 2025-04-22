SWAT team responds to man with gun in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Reports of a man with a gun in La Jolla caused schools in the area to shelter in place on Tuesday.

The San Diego Police Department SWAT Primary Response Team was called in to assist with reports of a suicide threat on Via Casa Alta near Mount Soledad at around 10:35 a.m.

Officers say a man with a gun is in his car and refusing to come out.

The San Diego Unified School District says La Jolla Elementary School, Muirlands Middle School, and La Jolla High School went on a temporary lockdown at the police department’s request, but it has since been lifted.

As of 2 p.m., police say this situation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as 10News receives more information.