SWAT standoff underway in Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to a Vista neighborhood Wednesday morning and remained on the scene for several hours.

According to SDSO, deputies were initially sent to the 700 block of N. Citrus Ave. around 10 a.m. Deputies say a suspect was barricaded in a home in that area.

As of 2:45 p.m., SWAT units were still on scene, along with the Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team.

"Please avoid the area until further notice," SDSO wrote on X.

It's still unclear at this point what caused this situation to unfold.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity near the 700 block of N. Citrus Avenue in Vista. If you live in the area, please stay inside.@SDSOVista Deputies and the @SDSheriff Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) are on scene. The Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) is… pic.twitter.com/6cM4xMUlKi — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 23, 2025

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporting team to the area to gather more information.