SWAT standoff underway in Vista

According to SDSO, deputies were initially sent to the 700 block of N. Citrus Ave. around 10 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to a Vista neighborhood Wednesday morning and remained on the scene for several hours.

According to SDSO, deputies were initially sent to the 700 block of N. Citrus Ave. around 10 a.m. Deputies say a suspect was barricaded in a home in that area.

As of 2:45 p.m., SWAT units were still on scene, along with the Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team.

"Please avoid the area until further notice," SDSO wrote on X.

It's still unclear at this point what caused this situation to unfold.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporting team to the area to gather more information.

