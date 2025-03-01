SWAT standoff in El Cajon ends peacefully with suspect in custody

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A burglary suspect was arrested Friday evening following a SWAT standoff that lasted for hours in El Cajon.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Naranca Avenue around 1 p.m.

Upon watching the resident's live security footage, police saw the suspect holding what looked like a handgun in the backyard before reentering the home.

Authorities said the El Cajon Police SWAT team made multiple attempts to communicate with the suspect but received no response.

Hours later, the man walked out into the backyard to peacefully surrender, allowing SWAT to make contact.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Mark Davis, who was arrested for residential burglary.

Law enforcement also identified the handgun as a replica firearm style pellet gun owned by the resident.