SWAT called to Santee apartment complex

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – Multiple law enforcement units and a SWAT team converged on a Santee apartment complex early Friday morning in response to an unspecified incident.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the complex in the 8600 block of Fanita Drive at around 2:20 a.m. in response to what they described as “trouble.”

No additional details were immediately provided.

As of 6:30 a.m., numerous deputies and SWAT members have taken positions outside of a residential building on the complex property.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.