Swami's Cafe facing sexual harassment lawsuit filed by U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Popular local restaurant Swami's Cafe is now at the center of a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit.

The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed the civil lawsuit against Swami's in federal court on Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit, the manager at the location in Encinitas, John Nolan, would sexually harass employees "daily."

The document goes on to say Nolan "created a hostile work environment by, among other things, inappropriately touching and making sexual comments to young female employees."

The lawsuit says "the hostile work environment was not limited to the Swami's 101 Encinitas location at which Manager Nolan worked; female employees throughout Swami's locations were also subjected a hostile work environment."

One man told ABC 10News his reaction to the lawsuit, but he did not to share his name.

"It's sad, and people need to be able to make a living without enduring that kind of behavior," he said.

Many people in the area were surprised to hear about the lawsuit. They say the restaurant is always busy and serves good food, but the accusations in the document paint a darker picture.

The lawsuit says the charging party, a teenager, was fired after they "complained to Nolan that it was inappropriate for him to call her 'baby' and 'sexy.'"

Sexual harassment attorney Jessica Pride says actually filing a lawsuit is a rare move on the EEOC's end.

"For them to get to this point where they filed suit tells me that either Swami's decided to just ignore what the government was telling them, or maybe the right hand is not talking to the left," Pride says.

In a statement, the regional attorney for the EEOC says, "We are seeing more cases involving younger workers who may not be aware of their rights, or may be hesitant to report harassment, because this is their first time in the workforce."

Swami's has not provided 10News with any comment. A 10News reporter went inside the restaurant and asked for Nolan or another manager, but they told us no questions would be answered.

Employees filmed 10News' reporter while she was inside the building.