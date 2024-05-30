SUV's dangerous maneuver on San Pasqual Road caught on camera

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An incident on an Escondido two-lane road in which a driver pulled off a dangerous maneuver was caught on another driver’s dashcam.

A driver shared their dashcam video of the incident, which occurred on May 25 on a stretch of San Pasqual Road, with ABC 10News.

Witnesses told ABC 10News a man had been driving his gray SUV closely behind them on the roadway when he attempted to pass them.

The dashcam captured the SUV nearly side-swiping a blue pickup truck and barely missing several oncoming vehicles on the opposite lane.

One witness told ABC 10News they noticed two children in the SUV with the driver after he pulled over.

ABC 10News is working to confirm which law enforcement agency is investigating the incident.