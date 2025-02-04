Watch Now
SUV takes down power pole in El Cajon neighborhood, causes power outage

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – An SUV hit and took down a power pole in an El Cajon neighborhood, causing customers in the area to lose power service early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at around 5:30 a.m. on East Washington Avenue, near Stanley Court, according to El Cajon Police.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but police confirmed the incident forced the closure of both directions of East Washington Ave., between N. Second and Burnham streets.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews turned off power to the neighborhood, allowing the driver to be safely removed from the SUV.

El Cajon Police said the driver was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

SDG&E said power for affected customers was expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

