SUV slams into parked truck, flips onto side in Chula Vista; driver hospitalized

Posted at 6:51 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 09:51:09-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after an SUV slammed into a parked pickup truck and flipped onto its side in a Chula Vista neighborhood.

Chula Vista Police officers and emergency responders were called to the 200 block of Madrona Street just before 2 a.m. due to a crash involving an SUV and truck with a driver trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters had to break the SUV’s windshield and remove it to extricate the driver.

ABC 10News learned the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also evaluated by police for a possible DUI.

No other injuries were reported.

