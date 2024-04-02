Watch Now
SUV hits, kills pedestrian crossing Mira Mesa street

Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 02, 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old man crossing a street in Mira Mesa was struck and killed by an SUV driven by a 70-year-old man, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

The collision happened at 7:39 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard at 10800 West View Parkway, said SDPD Officer John Buttle.

A man in his 40s was crossing from north to south on foot but not in a cross walk and crossing in violation of posted no pedestrian crossing signs, Buttle said.

A 70-year-old man was westbound on Mira Mesa Boulevard driving a black 2001 Ford Expedition when he hit the pedestrian, who died in a hospital from multiple fractures, collapsed lungs and blunt force trauma, the officer said.

Impaired driving was not a factor, Buttle said.

SDPD's Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

