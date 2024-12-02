SUV flips on Pacific Beach street, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews cut a woman out of an SUV that flipped onto its side on a Pacific Beach street late Sunday night.

The wreck happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Ingraham Street, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the SUV hit a parked car, flipped onto its roof, and then came to rest on its side, leaving the female driver trapped.

First responders cut through the windshield and pulled the woman out of the vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment, and police confirmed to ABC 10News that she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.