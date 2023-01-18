SUV crashes into tree in Oceanside, 2 people killed

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were killed and four others were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a tree in Oceanside Tuesday night.

Oceanside Police said the single-vehicle collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Douglas Drive, near Pala Road.

Footage captured by the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker showed a Toyota RAV4 split in half after it crashed into a tree.

While the cause of the crash was still under investigation, Oceanside Fire Department officials said they believe the vehicle “had come into contact with a tree, in the center divide, at a high rate of speed.”

Fire officials confirmed two people from the vehicle died at the scene.

The four other victims from the vehicle -- identified by authorities as minors -- were airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.