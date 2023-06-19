Watch Now
SUV crashes into Ocean Beach skate park, driver flees scene

San Diego Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who fled the scene after crashing the vehicle at an Ocean Beach skate park.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 11:58:24-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are looking for a driver who crashed an SUV into an Ocean Beach skate park late Sunday night and then fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers.

San Diego Police said the crash happened at around 11:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Sunset Cliffs Bouelvard.

A witness told ABC 10news she saw the black SUV traveling at a high rate of speed when it drove through an intersection and struck a wall and some trees.

"As soon as it turned, it hit the rails and went flying into the air. It literally looked like the flying nun, and it went sideways,” the witness said.

The witness ran to the wreckage to help the people inside the SUV after the driver ran away. Both passengers suffered some cuts and bruises.

One of the passengers said they were being driven home from a club.

