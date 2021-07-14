SUV crashes into Mount Hope home, driver flees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A family was shaken up after an SUV crashed into their Mount Hope home early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at around 2 a.m. on Home Avenue, across from the off-ramp from state Route 94.

After the Subaru SUV exited from eastbound SR-94, witnesses told ABC 10News the vehicle went through a stop sign and then struck a guardrail before slamming into the back of a house.

The SUV’s driver, according to witnesses, got out of vehicle and ran away. Police have not been able to locate the driver as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the family inside the house was not hurt but stunned by the events.

The crash happened next door to a home that was struck by a car in February.