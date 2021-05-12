SUV crashes into Harry's Coffee Shop in La Jolla; 2 taken to hospital

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after an SUV crashed into a popular La Jolla restaurant.

Just before 10 a.m., emergency responders were called to Harry’s Coffee Shop (on 7545 Girard Ave.) after an SUV slammed into the back of the eatery.

In addition to the crash, San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called to the scene regarding a gas leak on the property. The reported gas leak prompted the evacuation of the coffee shop and the businesses next door.

Three people were in need of medical treatment for injuries due to the SUV crash, with two of them taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

There’s no word on the condition of the two patients.

SDG&E crews were able to repair the affected gas line by 10:20 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the events that led to the SUV's crash.