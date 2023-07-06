SUV crashes into 7-Eleven store in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An SUV crashed into the side of a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, police said.

A white Toyota Highlander struck the store at 4205 Voltaire St. at 5:43 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

ABC 10News learned a man and woman were in the SUV when it moved forward from its parking spot and crashed into the store’s back wall.

There were no injuries but some property damage, the officer said. The store was closed until a structural engineer says it's safe to open.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.